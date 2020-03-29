U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

PRTS stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $62.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 103.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $53,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 4th quarter worth $945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,433 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.