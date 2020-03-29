Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of TUES stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $324.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,044 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

