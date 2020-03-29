TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Price Down 9.5%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) fell 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.88, 976,269 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,373,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several brokerages have commented on TTMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 2.37.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

