Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.