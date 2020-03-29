Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

