TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Down 9.7%

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was down 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $358.13 and last traded at $363.01, approximately 714,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 704,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $402.09.
A number of research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.77.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.03. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07.
In other news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total transaction of $5,333,066.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 244,223 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,941,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,544,000 after buying an additional 203,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,562,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,269,369,000 after buying an additional 293,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,173,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransDigm Group Company Profile (NYSE:TDG)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
