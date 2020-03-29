TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Down 9.7%

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was down 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $358.13 and last traded at $363.01, approximately 714,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 704,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $402.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.77.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.03. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total transaction of $5,333,066.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 244,223 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,941,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,544,000 after buying an additional 203,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,562,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,269,369,000 after buying an additional 293,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,173,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.