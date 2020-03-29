Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRNS. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Transcat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. Transcat has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $201.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Transcat had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $199,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

