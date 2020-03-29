Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 27th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSQ. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE TSQ opened at $4.98 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

