TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020 // Comments off

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.73) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

TOM opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1. TomCo Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

