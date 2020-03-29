Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.