TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 2,762.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,722 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 163,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 984.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,706 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,655,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 793,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 631,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of TGTX opened at $9.83 on Friday. TG Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

