Telsey Advisory Group Upgrades Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to “Outperform”

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.52.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,706,000 after buying an additional 897,901 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,945,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after buying an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after buying an additional 330,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

