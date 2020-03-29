Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $3.86 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

