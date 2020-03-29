TCG BDC Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.
TCG BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TCG BDC has a payout ratio of 88.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.
TCG BDC stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $353.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $15.56.
In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 17,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $83,014.40. Also, CEO Linda Pace purchased 19,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48. Insiders have bought 63,109 shares of company stock worth $557,612 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TCG BDC from $14.00 to $9.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.
TCG BDC Company Profile
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
