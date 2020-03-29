TCG BDC Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

TCG BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TCG BDC has a payout ratio of 88.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

TCG BDC stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $353.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 17,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $83,014.40. Also, CEO Linda Pace purchased 19,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48. Insiders have bought 63,109 shares of company stock worth $557,612 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TCG BDC from $14.00 to $9.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

