Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCO stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of -0.45. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on TCO. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

