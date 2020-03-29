Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,563 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 98,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $155,734.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,839.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $168,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,406 shares of company stock worth $3,992,815. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

