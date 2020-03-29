S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 27th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Robert D. Straus acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Also, insider Mfp Partners Lp acquired 22,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $66,186.45. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,351 shares of company stock valued at $129,137. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,297 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in S&W Seed by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SANW shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 20.25%. Analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

