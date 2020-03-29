Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $8.83 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 5,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 17,500 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHO. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

