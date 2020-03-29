Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $21.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.36.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $28,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 721,867 shares of company stock worth $11,770,458. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

