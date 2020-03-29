Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)’s share price dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.59, approximately 994,240 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,139,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Summit Materials by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

