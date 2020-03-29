Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Declares $0.17 Semi-annual Dividend

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1655 per share by the bank on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

