Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.24.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $159.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

