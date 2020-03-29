Stratis (STRAT) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003791 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Bithumb, SouthXchange and Coinrail. Stratis has a market capitalization of $23.33 million and $372,113.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007285 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001180 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,738,359 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Bittrex and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

