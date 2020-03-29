Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 567.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,195 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Stitch Fix worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 983,001 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 240.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 394,407 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,026.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 280,721 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,228,000 after acquiring an additional 241,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $5,068,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,039,561.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,774.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

