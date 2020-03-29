Steven K. Young Sells 282 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $21,152.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven K. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Steven K. Young sold 219 shares of Duke Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $21,052.47.

Shares of DUK opened at $80.19 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

