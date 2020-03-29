StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in StealthGas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in StealthGas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,295,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares during the period. Towerview LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 95,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

