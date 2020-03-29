Status (SNT) Price Up 33.2% Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $60.75 million and $59.51 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, OKEx, OOOBTC and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.02512434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193445 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Radar Relay, Neraex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Binance, Bittrex, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, DDEX, Bithumb, TOPBTC, OKEx, Kyber Network, ABCC, DEx.top, Koinex, ChaoEX, DragonEX, Ovis, BigONE, IDAX, Poloniex, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Ethfinex, Upbit, Liqui, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Huobi, Tidex, Bancor Network, Gate.io, IDCM, CoinTiger, Gatecoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

