Stakenet (XSN) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Stakenet has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Stakenet has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $281,171.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.01033988 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 105,040,872 coins and its circulating supply is 96,174,553 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

