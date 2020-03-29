SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in SSR Mining by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 155,616 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,112,000 after buying an additional 78,752 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $12.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84. SSR Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.04.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

