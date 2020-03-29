Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) traded down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.79, 5,716,904 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 3,172,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,626,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after acquiring an additional 438,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 289,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,431,000.

About Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

