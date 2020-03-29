S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $262.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of S&P Global have outperformed its industry in the past year. The outperformance partly reflects better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the last three quarters. The company remains well poised to gain from growing demand for business information services. Buyouts have helped it innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products. Effective management execution has helped it generate solid cash flow which is utilized for growth initiatives. Dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, S&P Global remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Lower bank loan ratings activity has been weighing on the company's revenues.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.08.

SPGI stock opened at $239.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.78. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

