Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

SFST opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $217.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $43,967.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,302 shares of company stock valued at $92,836. Company insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.