Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Pelangio Exploration (NYSE:PGXPF) Financial Review

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Southern Copper and Pelangio Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 2 4 2 0 2.00 Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern Copper presently has a consensus target price of $35.86, indicating a potential upside of 34.85%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern Copper and Pelangio Exploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $7.29 billion 2.82 $1.49 billion $1.92 13.85 Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration.

Volatility and Risk

Southern Copper has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and Pelangio Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 20.40% 21.84% 9.32% Pelangio Exploration N/A -316.32% -127.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Pelangio Exploration on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 37,622 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 147,974 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 63,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 42,615 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

