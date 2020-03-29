Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $133.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 61.47% from the stock’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $82.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $143.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $2,928,661.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $68,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,909,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,648 shares of company stock worth $12,927,786. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

