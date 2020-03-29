SmartCash Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinBene, HitBTC and CoinExchange. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $186,181.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,170.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.02099703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.92 or 0.03450564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00622044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00747250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00079407 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00026189 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00480092 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016271 BTC.

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Braziliex, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

