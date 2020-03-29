Slack (NYSE:WORK) PT Raised to $29.00 at DA Davidson

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $28.58 on Friday. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $806,922.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,187,786 shares of company stock worth $25,625,056.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,628,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,846 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,570,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. bought a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

