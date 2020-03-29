Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Receives $43.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.46.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKX opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

