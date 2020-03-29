SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,100 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the February 27th total of 685,600 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

SBOW stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBOW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

