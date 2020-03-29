Short Interest in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Decreases By 6.8%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,025,600 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ CLUB opened at $0.58 on Friday. Town Sports International has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million.

In other Town Sports International news, CEO Patrick Walsh bought 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $6,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,702,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,748.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Town Sports International stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Town Sports International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

