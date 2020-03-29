Short Interest in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Declines By 6.9%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,431,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 27th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 707,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

NYSE:TEX opened at $13.32 on Friday. Terex has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty bought 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,712.48. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,318. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 874,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Terex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Terex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,097,000 after acquiring an additional 808,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.