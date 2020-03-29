Short Interest in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Drops By 6.6%

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,681,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 27th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.66. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.10 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,736,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 530,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in SunOpta by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 673,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 202,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 437,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

