Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Grows By 60.9%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the February 27th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of PESI opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 161,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

