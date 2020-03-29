Short Interest in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Decreases By 6.8%

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Electro-Sensors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ ELSE opened at $2.87 on Friday. Electro-Sensors has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

