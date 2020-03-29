Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Increases By 60.9%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,200 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the February 27th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CCK opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Crown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Crown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crown by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Crown by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

