Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Earnings Results

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) released its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $11.84 on Friday. Secureworks has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $20.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $968.25 million, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

