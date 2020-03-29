Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $58.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on STX. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.52.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX opened at $47.97 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,306 shares of company stock worth $1,515,216. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,150,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,132,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.