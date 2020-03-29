Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Raised to $49.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

SAPIF opened at $24.21 on Friday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

