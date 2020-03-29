Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

