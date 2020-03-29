Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B)’s share price traded down 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $29.77, 15,980,361 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 7,438,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

About Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.