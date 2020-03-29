Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Trading Down 9.4%

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.64, approximately 9,030,542 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,748,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

RDS.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Santander upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

